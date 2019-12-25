Summerlin Area Command for Las Vegas police set to open Jan. 25

The substation is located at 11301 Red Point Drive, near Summerlin Parkway and Far Hills Avenue.

Construction of the newest Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department substation in Summerlin has been completed.

The substation, located at 11301 Red Point Drive, near Summerlin Parkway and Far Hills Avenue, will officially open Jan. 25.

Capt. Sasha Larkin, who had led the Northwest Area Command, will lead the department’s 10th station, expected to employ approximately 168 commissioned personnel and 16 civilian staff members and covering about 70 square miles.

The substation was funded by The Howard Hughes Corporation on donated land.

An open house is scheduled for Feb. 4, with the doors open to the public at 5:45 p.m.

