Sunny, dry weekend with rain possible next week in Las Vegas Valley

After a sunny and dry weekend,clouds and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Clark County by Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Weekend weather should remain sunny and dry in the Las Vegas Valley, but rain is possible on Monday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Valley may see its first monsoonal rains as early as Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions over the weekend should remain sunny and dry, but clouds and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Clark County by Monday, said meteorologist Alex Boothe at the National Weather Service.

High temperatures are expected to be around 107 degrees Friday and Saturday before spiking to 109 on Sunday and 110 on Monday, Boothe said.

Winds will subside compared to what the valley saw this week, he said.

“We’ll primarily start to see the more muggy desert conditions (next) week,” Boothe said.

Boothe said the likelihood of isolated thunderstorms will increase throughout the week.

“Deeper moisture and chances for rain over the valley will be up to 20 percent Tuesday or Wednesday. As we near that I wouldn’t be surprised to see those values increase,” Boothe said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.