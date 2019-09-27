Sunny Friday, windy Saturday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
It will be a windy Saturday in much of Southern Nevada, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.
Bring your outdoor items inside or secure them. When driving, keep both hands on the wheel.
As a storm system moves into the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, winds will build in advance of an extremely windy Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory has been issued for 8 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.
Southwest to west winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are forecast. Winds speeds could reach 60 mph in the Spring Mountains.
Friday will be a precursor to Saturday’s conditions with south winds from 5 to 15 mph with some gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. The high should reach 90 degrees.
The overnight low should drop to 70 with winds 5-15 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.
Saturday’s high will be near 86.
Sunday’s high should be 75 with calmer winds conditions.