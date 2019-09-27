Sunny Friday, windy Saturday forecast for Las Vegas Valley

It will be a windy Saturday in much of Southern Nevada, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The National Service has issued a wind advisory for Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley and Spring Mountains. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bring your outdoor items inside or secure them. When driving, keep both hands on the wheel.

As a storm system moves into the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, winds will build in advance of an extremely windy Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory has been issued for 8 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Southwest to west winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are forecast. Winds speeds could reach 60 mph in the Spring Mountains.

Friday will be a precursor to Saturday’s conditions with south winds from 5 to 15 mph with some gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. The high should reach 90 degrees.

The overnight low should drop to 70 with winds 5-15 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday’s high will be near 86.

Sunday’s high should be 75 with calmer winds conditions.