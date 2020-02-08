Sunny Saturday to be followed by cooler temps, chance of rain

A warn Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley is expected to be followed by a cold front and rain chances at the beginning of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and warm, but a cold front moving into the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday will bring cooler temperatures and the possibility for the first rain of 2020, the National Weather Service said. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Saturday is expected to be sunny and warm, but a cold front moving into the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday will bring cooler temperatures and the possibility for the first rain of 2020, the National Weather Service said.

The high for Saturday is forecast at 71 — 10 degrees above the normal high for this time of year, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said. But the end the weekend could see temperatures drop 15 degrees.

Sunday should see a high of 56 with breezy winds and gusts up to 25 mph, Kryston said. Rain chances are predicted at 20 percent Sunday evening, 30 percent overnight and 20 percent again on Monday.

“We have a low pressure system coming in,” she said. “That’s why those temperatures drop, because we have a cold front that pushes through Sunday. The actual moisture is on the backside.”

Active Weather Coming!

😳🌧️❄️🌬️

Enjoy your Saturday with calm winds & mild temps – it won't last!

A cold front will push thru SUN, bringing gusty N winds, slight chance of precip, & drop in temps.

30% chance of rain for #LasVegas overnight SUN.

🌧️#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/uEwBdAihOT — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 8, 2020

February is historically the valley’s wettest month, the weather service has said.

Because the National Weather Service measures precipitation levels at McCarran International Airport, meteorologists have not recorded any rain so far in 2020, she said.

The high on Monday will rise a bit to 60 degrees, followed by a highs of 62 on Tuesday and 64 on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s to high 30s through Tuesday night, the weather service said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.