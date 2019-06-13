Temperatures to drop below 100 degrees on Friday

Friday should see a high of 99 degrees, with a 10 percent chance for thunderstorms after 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Children cool themselves at The Venetian water fountain on the Las Vegas Strip. Temperatures are expected to reach 106 on Thursday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An excessive heat warning expired for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, although temperatures are still expected to hover around 100 degrees over the next few days, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday saw a high of 106 degrees, and an excessive heat warning in effect since Tuesday expired about 8 p.m., the weather service said.

Winds from the southwest are expected to be about 15 mph with 23 mph gusts Thursday night, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Friday should see a high of 99 degrees, with a 10 percent chance for thunderstorms after 5 p.m., she said. The average temperature for this time of year is about 98 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast high is 102, followed by 101 on Sunday, 100 on Monday and 102 on Tuesday. The valley is expected to have clear and sunny skies through early next week, Varian said.

No rain is projected for the weekend.