‘The greatest sacrifice’: Southern Nevadans remember fallen on Memorial Day

Hundreds came together across the Silver State on Monday to pay tribute to American service members who gave their lives for the nation.

Las Vegas Emerald Society Police and Fire member Zane Simpson plays the bagpipes, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, during the 2022 Field of Honor event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Green Valley. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

U.S. Marine Corps/U.S. Navy veteran Gary White, left, and U.S. Marine Veteran Dave Jochman, center, salute World War II U.S Marine veteran Henry Franklin Jackson, 96, right, after a medal presentation, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, during the 2022 Field of Honor event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Green Valley. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Lance Phelps plays Taps, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, during the 2022 Field of Honor event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Green Valley. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Member of Silverado High School JROTC march at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, Monday, May 30, 2022, during the 2022 Field of Honor event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Green Valley. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Emerald Society Police and Fire members Zane Simpson, left, and Tucker Fleming, right, play the bagpipes, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, during the 2022 Field of Honor event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Green Valley. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Emerald Society Police and Fire members Zane Simpson, left, and Tucker Fleming, right, play the bagpipes, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, during the 2022 Field of Honor event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Green Valley. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Dr. Marin Wilner of Henderson walks through American flags, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, during the 2022 Field of Honor event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Green Valley. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas City Council member Victoria Seaman, left, and U.S. Army Air Force veteran Jack Ford lay the wreath of remembrance in the lake at Lake Sahara South Park during the 20th annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Veterans representing various eras of U.S. wars line up for the Wreath of Remembrance ceremony at Lake Sahara South Park during the 20th annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pranava Moody, commander of American Legion Post 76, gives a salute at Lake Sahara South Park during the 20th annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ed Hall, a Pearl Harbor survivor, gives a salute during the ceremony at Lake Sahara South Park during the 20th annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mark DeMenno, left, and Steven Gillum, right, of the Palo Verde Air Force JROTC Honor Guard, participate in the flag folding ceremony at Lake Sahara South Park during the 20th annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marine Corps veteran Walter Cheatham unfurls the American Legion flag at Lake Sahara South Park before the 20th annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Army veteran Gary Parriott gives a salute during the 20th annual Memorial Day celebration at Lake Sahara South Park on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Donald Freund points to the items on the table during the POW/MIA table ceremony at Lake Sahara South Park during the 20th annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parna Rudd, color guard commander for Palo Verde Air Force JROTC, takes a break while giving a speech during the flag folding ceremony at Lake Sahara South Park during the 20th annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pranava Moody, commander of American Legion Post 76, speaks to the crowd at Lake Sahara South Park for the 20th annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pranava Moody, commander of American Legion Post 76, speaks to the crowd at Lake Sahara South Park for the 20th annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ed Hall, a Pearl Harbor survivor, chats with attendees after the ceremony at Lake Sahara South Park for the 20th annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kim Wilson of Henderson places flowers at the graves of her parents and brother as her husband Douglas looks on at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev., Monday, May 30, 2022. Wilson's father John Culley was a World War II and Korean Veteran and her brother Tim Culley was a Vietnam veteran. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Laura West of Las Vegas, left, visits the grave of her grandfather U.S. Army veteran James Price with her parents Carol Woodall, center, and Glenn Woodall of Henderson at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Members of Disabled American Veterans Black Mountain Chapter 12 line up during a Memorial Day ceremony at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Members of VFW Post 36 Honor Guard present colors during a Memorial Day ceremony at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy pray during a Memorial Day ceremony at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Chaplain Johnny Crosby of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 13, center, salutes during a Memorial Day ceremony at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Ed Hall holds the significance of Memorial Day close to his heart.

The 98-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor lost three close friends, and saw many others seriously wounded, in the surprise Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

Hall spent some of that infamous day helping transport wounded Americans to the hospital and saw the USS Arizona explode.

The sinking of the Arizona alone killed 1,177.

“It was a horrible day for all of us,” he said.

On Monday, he gathered with about 100 other veterans, Las Vegas residents and community leaders at Lake Sahara South Park in The Lakes for a ceremony to honor the fallen military members.

“We remember those who have passed away in the defense of this country,” Hall said. “Absolutely the greatest sacrifice anyone could ever make.”

Nevadans came together across the Silver State on Monday to pay tribute to American service members who gave their lives for the nation.

Events at cemeteries

Gov. Steve Sisolak joined a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. A ceremony also was planned at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. A tribute was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Las Vegas with flags placed on grave markers for veterans buried there.

Sisolak told hundreds at the Boulder City event that the sacrifices Nevadans have made in combat would never be forgotten.

“The passage of time will never dull nor diminish the service, courage and bravery of Nevadans who put on a military uniform for a cause greater than themselves,” Sisolak said. “Greater than us: the idea of liberty.”

More than a dozen veterans from the Purple Heart Chapter 730 were in attendance, including Marine veteran Mark Curley, who was wounded in 1966 while serving in Vietnam.

“People don’t understand what people have given for our country,” Curley said. “We wouldn’t have what we have if it wasn’t for the veterans.”

The ceremony at The Lakes, organized by the American Legion Nevada Post 76 and Nevada Post 14, drew nearly 200 people including several members of the Gold Start Wives of America.

Olive Bouault, wife of the late Army Lt. Col. Louis Lincoln Bouault, and Ada McArthur, whose husband, Howard Gifford, died in Vietnam, both attended the service.

McArthur said she was thankful for the Memorial Day ceremonies. When she lost her husband, she said, the sacrifices made by soldiers weren’t always fully appreciated.

“Seeing the way the United States has come to recognize and honor the military fallen is very heartwarming for me,” McArthur said.

Friends who never came back

Army Veteran Candido Elejalde, who served in Desert Storm, Iraq and Panama, attended the ceremony to remember his late fellow service members.

“Very special meaning to me,” Elejalde said. “I have some friends. They never came back.”

The event featured a Wreath of Remembrance and flag-folding ceremonies, along with remarks from Pranava Moody, commander of Post 76.

Tony Mascari, past commander of Post 76, said organizers were very pleased with the turnout.

“We are absolutely encouraged to see this kind of support,” Mascari said. “It keeps getting bigger and better every year. Very solemn indeed. Holidays like this are important so we can remember those who have come before us.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.