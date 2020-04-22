1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Strip’s north end

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed for about 35 minutes between Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.

Police investigate a rollover crash on the Las Vegas Strip between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

A gold pickup rolled over after colliding with a silver Lexus just after 11 a.m. at 2780 Las Vegas Blvd. South, in front of Circus Circus, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

The driver of the truck was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The Strip was closed for about 35 minutes between Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.

