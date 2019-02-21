MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
The Strip

3-car crash on Las Vegas Strip sends 4 to hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2019 - 7:16 am
 

Four people were injured after a three-car crash on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 5:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South after reports of a crash in the middle of the intersection, Metro Lt. Dustin Butler said.

Four people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, Butler said.

As of 7 a.m. the intersection was partially blocked, though delays won’t last long, Butler said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

