Apparel retailer Black Clover to open retail space at MGM Grand

Brett Wayment is opening a Black Clover Apparel store inside the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino located on The Strip on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. This will be the first brick-and-mortar retail store for the company. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A Black Clover Apparel branded putter head cover inside the store at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino located on The Strip on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. This will be the first brick-and-mortar retail store for the company. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

An apparel wholesaler has invested in store space at MGM Grand that is the first store to only sell the retailer’s goods.

Black Clover, based in Draper, Utah, opens Friday near the Hakkasan Nightclub inside of MGM Grand. The store will start with three employees but eventually grow to 15, Black Clover founder Brett Wayment said.

The wholesaler sells clothes to big boxes like Dick’s Sporting Goods and to over 4,000 golf courses and retail outlets. It is primarily known for its hats and headwear and employs about 150 people in total, Wayment said.

The store at MGM has been in the making for about seven months, but Black Clover partnered with MGM in April to clothe the event staff at the T-Mobile Arena, Wayment said.

During a turbulent time for brick-and-mortar retail, the Strip remains valuable real estate for getting a business’ name and goods in front of tourists from all over the world and all income levels, Wayment said.

The store opening coincides with Black Cover enhancing its online and social media accounts and later this year launching an apparel line aimed at surfers and skateboarders.

“It continues to validate us as a brand,” he said. “We’re in a great position right now to do this.”

Merchandise from Black Clover has proven popular among crowds at MGM properties, MGM Grand President Scott Sibella said.

“We’re excited to now offer a dedicated space where they can expand their offerings,” Sibella said.

