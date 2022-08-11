Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead

Las Vegas police said they arrested a motorist involved in a two-vehicle crash on the Las Vegas Strip that left one person dead early Thursday.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash after two vehicles collided in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South near Resorts World early Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. Jeff Dean said at 1:35 a.m. two vehicles collided in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. The driver of a sedan, a 50-year-old Las Vegas woman, died at the scene. The driver and passenger in the second vehicle, a 2016 BMW X6, suffered minor injuries.

Police later said in a press release that the woman who was killed was driving a 2019 Nissan Versa when she made an abrupt turn into the entry of Resorts World at the time of the collision. Her vehicle was struck by the BMW as it traveled south on Las Vegas Boulevard “at a high rate of speed,” police said.

Police said the driver of the BMW, Jamara Williams, 38, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving causing death. Las Vegas Justice Court records show she was scheduled for an initial appearance on Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed between Resorts World Drive to Elvis Presley Boulevard for hours before reopening at roughly 9 a.m.

