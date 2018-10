Photos posted on social media showed the luxury sports car propped up on railing outside the casino at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

An Aston Martin ran up onto a safety barrier along the Tropicana Avenue west of the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal @caitielilly_)

An Aston Martin crashed outside New York-New York on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday evening.

Photos posted on social media showed the luxury sports car propped up on railing outside the casino at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Police vehicles were at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.