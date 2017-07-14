ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
The Strip

Bellagio fountains honor sorority on Strip — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2017 - 11:08 pm
 

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority gathered at the Bellagio Fountains for their leadership conference’s opening ceremony on Thursday in Las Vegas.

The fountains were illuminated green and pink, the sorority’s colors, in celebration.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
The Strip Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like