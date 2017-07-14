Bellagio fountains honor sorority on Strip — PHOTOS

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority gathered at the Bellagio Fountains for their leadership conference’s opening ceremony on Thursday in Las Vegas.
The fountains were illuminated green and pink, the sorority’s colors, in celebration.
