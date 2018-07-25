Cars damaged in Bellagio parking garage, woman faces charge

A woman is in custody after she allegedly broke 12 car windows Tuesday afternoon in the parking garage at Bellagio.

Bellagio (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A woman is in custody after she allegedly broke 12 car windows Tuesday afternoon in the parking garage at Bellagio.

Police responded just after 1 p.m. to reports that someone was breaking car windows with a fire extinguisher on the third floor of the parking garage, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said officers found at least 12 vehicles with broken windows in the parking garage.

Jail records show 37-year-old Christina Deswood was arrested Wednesday in connection with the vandalism. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of tampering with a vehicle.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.