Detectives ‘reviewing’ housekeeper’s death at Strip hotel

The death of a housekeeper at Bally’s on Sunday was initially attributed to a medical problem, but police say new information prompted a re-examination of the case.

Las Vegas homicide detectives are reviewing the death of a housekeeper at Bally’s hotel on Sunday evening, police said Monday.

The housekeeper was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Basilisa Smith, 61. Her cause and manner of death were still pending as of Wednesday morning.

Hotel security called police on Sunday at 5:55 p.m. after they found Smith unresponsive in a room, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said at the time. Police said Wednesday that officers were told by security that Smith “was having a medical related problem.” She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not suspect foul play at the time, and Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said on Tuesday that the incident was a “medical call” and was not considered suspicious.

But a Wednesday news release said police received new information on Tuesday that “prompted the re-examination of this death investigation.”

They did not provide any details as to the nature of the new information.

Metro on Wednesday released video of a person of interest in the case. It depicts a man with a goatee in all black clothing walking outside past security cameras.

