Police are investigating after a car ended up on a sidewalk directly beneath the High Roller observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning.

A vehicle sits under the High Roller observation wheel and at the foot of the steps leading into The Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police and The Linq Promenade security surround a vehicle at the foot of the steps leading into the Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police and The Linq Promenade security surround a vehicle at the foot of the steps leading into the Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responded Friday morning to a possible drunken driver near the steps on the east side of The Linq Promenade.

When they arrived about 4 a.m., officers encountered a silver Jaguar with Utah license plates on a sidewalk directly beneath the High Roller observation wheel.

The driver was arrested and booked on a charge of driving under the influence.

