No one was injured Wednesday morning after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a barrier on the Las Vegas Strip.

The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. after a vehicle drove over a sidewalk and into a barrier on the northeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving.

