DSquared2 opens at The Shops at Crystals on Las Vegas Strip

The 2,200-square-foot Las Vegas store is Dsquared2’s fourth location in the United States. (DSquared2)

DSquared2, a luxury brand known for modern and edgy designs, is now open at The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip.

There was a soft opening in February and a grand opening with founders Dean and Dan Caten on April 6. Ricky Martin was also part of the grand opening event.

The 2,200-square-foot Las Vegas store is the brand’s fourth location in the United States and features all of Dsquared2’s collections including men, women, accessories, fragrances, eyewear and underwear.

Dsquared2’s collections are described as alternative luxury, balancing opposites: sporty and glamorous, laidback and extravagant, masculine and feminine. Dsquared2 designs are on countless red carpets and award shows, and are donned by Hollywood stars.

“We’re so happy to be expanding our footprint in the United States and are thrilled to have Las Vegas to be home to our newest global flagship. This is our fourth in the U.S. Las Vegas is home to many of our friends and we look forward to welcoming everyone in,” Dan Caten said in a statement.

The Shops at Crystals adds Dsquared2 to its portfolio of nearly 30 unique-to-market brands, joining Tom Ford, Céline, Saint Laurent Paris and Richard Mille.

It is also the third unique-to-market designer to open at The Shops at Crystals in the past three months, joining Berluti and Aquazzura as the most recent additions.