Firefighters investigate smoke at Venetian theater

A fire call at a Strip hotel Wednesday evening resulted from a lighting issue, a spokesman said.

The Venetian resort on the Strip (Las Vegas Review Journal)

Some light smoke prompted a firefighter response Wednesday night at a Strip hotel, a spokesman said.

Clark County fire crews responded to the fire call about 8:30 p.m. at The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, dispatch records show.

Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session said crews found a small fire in some ceiling rope lighting at a theater inside the hotel.

Crews called in extra resources but canceled their request when they found the fire didn’t extend. Las Vegas Fire Department assisted with the call.

The fire is under investigation; damage has not been estimated.

