The Strip

Firefighters investigate smoke at Venetian theater

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2017 - 10:15 pm
 
Updated November 8, 2017 - 10:34 pm

Some light smoke prompted a firefighter response Wednesday night at a Strip hotel, a spokesman said.

Clark County fire crews responded to the fire call about 8:30 p.m. at The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, dispatch records show.

Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session said crews found a small fire in some ceiling rope lighting at a theater inside the hotel.

Crews called in extra resources but canceled their request when they found the fire didn’t extend. Las Vegas Fire Department assisted with the call.

The fire is under investigation; damage has not been estimated.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

