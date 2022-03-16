Free ‘Rick and Morty’ pop-up coming to the Strip this week

Las Vegas locals and basketball fans can get “schwifty” at the first-ever “Morty’s Mayhem” pop-up.

Jane Ashley poses for photo with Rick and Morty character, an American adult animated science fiction adventure comedy series, at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Verges. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Located in the East Garden Plaza at Resorts World Las Vegas (3000 S Las Vegas Blvd), Wendy’s and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty are partnering to bring the immersive experience to the Strip

The pop-up will bring the show off the screen and onto the Strip with animations of Wendy’s breakfast characters in the Rick and Morty universe, and the return of the elusive Pickle Rick Frosty.

While in the alternate universe, fans can also play and watch games, score exclusive swag and try items from Wendy’s menu lineup.

Wendy’s is also offering local deals including $1 Dave’s Single via Wendy’s App with Mobile Order through April 10, half off breakfast via Wendy’s App through March 31 ad $0 delivery fee with Wendy’s In-App Delivery through April 4.

The free pop-up runs from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. March 17 through March 20, 2022.

