Kiss, George Lopez to open restaurants at The Strat

In late 2023, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of the legendary band Kiss are scheduled to launch their Rock & Brews restaurant at The Strat. Later this year at the property, celebrated comic George Lopez will debut the first Nevada location of his George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen (“chingon” being Mexican slang for “badass”).

Both restaurants will open off the main casino floor, near each other and the L.A. Comedy Club showroom.

Rock & Brews will encompass 8,500 square feet and serve American classics like wings, salads, sandwiches, brawny burgers and barbecue. The restaurant also will offer more than 50 domestic and international tap handles, including three signature brews: Red R Love red ale, Over the Pils and Far Away pilsner, and Hazed and Confused IPA.

“The Strat is totally aligned with our vision to offer a fun, welcoming place for rock ’n’ roll fans to eat, drink and party,” said Adam Goldberg, CEO of Rock & Brews. “Paul, Gene and the entire Rock & Brews crew can’t wait to open our doors in Vegas.”

Chingon Kitchen will be even bigger than Rock & Brews, spanning 9,000 square feet and 240 seats. The restaurant will feature fresh tortillas cooked on an exhibition griddle, queso, street corn, tacos, wood-fire carne asada, and burritos built from choice of tortilla (flour, corn, cauliflower) and fillings like citrus-marinated chicken, carnitas or carne asada.

Margaritas? You bet, like a Chihuahua margarita or an Impala margarita topped with Mexican lager from George Lopez Brewing Co.

“We’re gonna bring the heat to The Strat!” said restaurateur Michael Zislis, Lopez’s business partner.

Stanley and Simmons founded Rock & Brews in 2011; the restaurant group has grown to more than 20 locations across the country. Lopez and Zislis launched Chingon Kitchen in 2017; Nevada will be Lopez’s sixth restaurant.

