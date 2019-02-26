Lady Gaga makes big splash at Bellagio on Las Vegas Strip

Lady Gaga’s popularity reached a new kind of height Monday at Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip.

Gaga’s “Bad Romance” became part of the regular rotation of songs played for the dancing waters at Lake Bellagio.

“Bad Romance” debuted at 6 p.m. and now is one of 27 songs choreographed to the world-famous fountains that soar as high as 460 feet.

Adding a Gaga song has been in the works for more than a year since MGM Resorts officials approached the megastar, who on Sunday won an Oscar for best original score with “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.”

Gaga agreed and chose the 2009 hit, “Bad Romance.”

Park MGM resident Lady Gaga is the latest star to be featured at the iconic Fountains of Bellagio. Now playing: Bad… https://t.co/ReWHAVaN9F — Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) February 26, 2019

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Gaga perform live in Las Vegas. Lady Gaga returns May 30 at the Park Theater at Park MGM with concert dates through mid-June and then later in autumn.