Lady Gaga arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star Is Born," at the Shrine Auditorium, in Los Angeles in September 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga, right, and Mark Ronson perform "Shallow" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga performs during her "Jazz & Piano" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga performs with Tony Bennett during her "Jazz & Piano" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Las Vegas Strip tourists can now groove to Lady Gaga along with “Luck Be a Lady” at Fountains of Bellagio.

Gaga’s “Bad Romance” is being added to the rotation of classic tunes played for the dancing waters at Lake Bellagio on Monday afternoon. The shows begin at 3 p.m. on weekdays. The addition of “Romance” brings the total number of numbers to 27 (not including its special holiday medley) played in rotation at the famous Strip-side attraction. No songs are being dropped.

Among the familiar songs played to the dazzling water show are Elvis’s “Viva Las Vegas,” Con Te Partiro (Time to Say Goodbye) by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman; “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” by The Beatles; Glenn Miller’s “In The Mood,” Gene Kelley’s “Singin’ In The Rain,” and Tiesto’s “A Town Called Paradise.”

MGM Resorts officials approached Gaga last year, in the run-up to her residency headlining run at the Park Theater, about possibly using one of her songs in the show. Gaga chose her hit from 2009. Peter Kopik, associate designer and director of choreography for Southern California-based WET, then went to work on designing the watery dance show.

Hotel officials are thrilled to further reinforce their relationship with Gaga, who has been on a tear lately after her appearance in “A Star is Born” and the launch of her dual “Enigma” and “Jazz & Piano” shows.

“We are so excited and proud that she is a part of the MGM Resorts family now and wanted to celebrate our relationship with the iconic fountains,” MGM Resorts spokeswoman Jenn Michaels said in a text message Saturday. “It’s been an amazing few months for Lady Gaga … We wanted the magic to continue. Lady Gaga’s little monsters from around the world will enjoy seeing her music interpreted in an entirely new way.”

Gaga, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in Sunday’s Oscars telecast, is back onstage at Park Theater on May 30.

Pack o’ puppetry

Terry Fator has a pack of new puppets lined up for his 10th anniversary at the Mirage. He’s developed an actual Rat Pack of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Willie Nelson and Stevie Wonder are also new to the show in time for his anniversary celebration March 15.

Fator announced the quintet Friday morning on “Fox & Friends,” adding that he has rewritten the entire production with “more characters, more impressions and more comedy.” His most popular figure remains Donald Trump, who in the updated version of the show will be summoned at the top and then live-tweet his opinions of the proceedings throughout the night. His tweets will appear on the big screens on either side of the stage; no word if responses will also be displayed …

‘Le’ Comida

Duran Duran front man Simon LeBon and Mark Stoermer of The Killers ducked into La Comida on Fremont East on Thursday night, hitting the Mexican restaurant and budding hot spot at about 10:30 p.m. Smashing Pumpkins tour manager Tommy Lipnick and Johnny O’Donnell of The Morton Group joined the party. The restaurant made news on Feb. 1 when Gaga rolled in with about 50 members of her entourage, including then-fiance Christian Carino. It turned out to be one of the couple’s last public appearances before they broke their engagement.

Oh, Donny!

We’re calling it: Donny Osmond is the Peacock in “The Masked Singer” Fox-TV competition series that has to be the greatest bad show ever. Has to be him. Clues from Wednesday’s episode included a cut-away of the Peacock where a pink Flamingo was visible in the background. The character also referred to his “partner” (Marie? Anyone?) and his fans as “soldiers of perfection” (he recorded “Soldier of Love” in 1989). He also said he was known “the most well-rounded of the flock,” a possible reference to the vast Osmond family of entertainers.

The Peacock also told judge Robin Thicke he’d been inspired by Thick’s “Blurred Lines” on one of his albums. Thicke instantly felt that was from Weird Al Yankovic, who recorded a parody of the song in 2014. But Osmond has said that his 2013 cover of “Peg” by Steely Dan actually sounded like “Blurred Lines,” saying, “I just did it my own way, very much like ‘Blurred Lines’ that is popular at the moment.” The Peacock’s identity will be revealed this Wednesday in “The Masked Singer” finale — and I’m betting on Osmond.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.