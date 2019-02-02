Lady Gaga leads entourage to downtown Las Vegas

The Park Theater at Park MGM headliner led a crew of about 50 into La Comida restaurant.

The Park Theater at Park MGM headliner led a crew of about 50 into La Comida restaurant. The Morton Group hotspot was the stage for guitarist Tim Stewart’s birthday party. Gaga had performed a sold-out “Enigma” show earlier in the evening, rolled up in her black Lamborghini (which she parked on the street), and walked in with her fiance, Christian Carino.

“What a thrill it was to have Lady Gaga join us last night,” Michael Morton of Morton Group said. “And pulling up in a Lambo, no less!”

Gaga reportedly drank Sauvignon Blanc while the group threw back the bar’s Casamigos tequila. She and Carino sat on the restaurant’s bar swing, and spent about two hours at the restaurant.

