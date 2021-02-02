50°F
The Strip

Las Vegas Strip hit-and-run sends woman to hospital, driver arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2021 - 11:48 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman is expected to survive after police said she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the Strip on Monday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said he woman was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard outside a crosswalk, south of Flamingo Road, around 9 p.m. when she was hit by a black Chevy Silverado pickup.

The driver of the truck drove away from the scene, but was stopped by police about a mile away, at Flamingo and Paradise Roads. The driver was arrested and Gordon said impairment is suspected.

Gordon said the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

