Man hurt at Stratosphere garage in apparent suicide attempt

The exterior of the Stratosphere hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 21, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man was in critical condition Thursday morning after falling from the eighth floor of the Stratosphere parking garage in a suspected suicide attempt.

Police said the man jumped or fell about 6:20 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Warning signs of suicide

Signs of suicide can include changes in conversation, behavior and mood, according to the American Association of Suicidology. If a person talks about being a burden to others and feeling trapped; if a person starts acting recklessly or withdrawing from friends, family and activities; if a person starts experiencing rage, anxiety, or a loss of interest — among other factors — reach out to the person or seek help.

For more information, visit www.suicidology.org/resources/warning-signs. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.