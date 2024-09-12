MGM getting more solar energy with rural Nevada solar farm

Las Vegas Boulevard stretch to go down to 1 lane in each direction next week

MGM International's existing Mega Solar Array project that generates 90 percent of the energy its Las Vegas hotels need for daytime use is shown in a provided photo. It's located 30 miles north of Las Vegas. (MGM International)

A solar farm in the remote Nevada desert will double MGM International’s capacity to use solar energy, the company announced Thursday.

It entered a power purchase agreement with a utility-scale solar company to use its forthcoming facility in Lincoln County. The company is expected to begin using that boost in green energy in 2026.

MGM uses 90 percent renewable energy for 11 of its Las Vegas resorts’ daytime needs, the company said, but the new solar farm and battery storage facility will power 100 percent of daytime needs and some of what’s needed for nighttime, such as the company’s bright outdoor lights.

The Lincoln County facility will generate enough power to power more than 28,000 average homes, a news release said.

“This agreement is the next step toward the achievement of our climate goals,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM CEO and president, in a statement. “As we continue the journey toward greater sustainability, we remain dedicated to finding new ways to reduce our carbon footprint, conserve resources and inspire others to join in building a more sustainable world for generations to come.”

The agreement will help MGM inch closer to its goal of using 100 percent renewable energy in North America by 2030. It currently uses solar energy from its Mega Solar Array facility 30 miles north of Las Vegas.

Jill Daniels, CEO of Estuary Power, the Reno-based solar developer that will operate the new MGM facility in Lincoln County, said it will become the county’s only utility-scale solar project. It’s expected to create 250 construction jobs, she said.

“Estuary is delighted to contribute to MGM Resorts’ industry-leading renewable energy objectives by supplying solar energy and battery capacity from our Escape Solar project,” she said in a statement.

