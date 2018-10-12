Motorcyclist injured in crash on Las Vegas Strip

A motorcyclist was hospitalized early Friday morning after being struck by a driver making an illegal U-turn on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Harmon Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

The motorcycle rider is expected to survive, Johansson said.

As of 4:30 a.m. it was unclear if the driver who struck the motorcycle was detained or cited after the crash.

