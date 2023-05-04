Motorcyclist killed in crash on the Strip

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South near Warm Springs Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle on the Strip Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Warm Springs Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Harrison Porter.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission all lanes were blocked on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and the 215 Beltway.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.