65°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
The Strip

Motorcyclist killed in crash on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 11:09 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle on the Strip Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Warm Springs Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Harrison Porter.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission all lanes were blocked on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and the 215 Beltway.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lombardo plans to ditch Grant Sawyer for airport office park
Lombardo plans to ditch Grant Sawyer for airport office park
2
‘Incapable of having any remorse’: Man gets life for killing Las Vegas husband, wife
‘Incapable of having any remorse’: Man gets life for killing Las Vegas husband, wife
3
4 shot as street racers, onlookers take over Las Vegas intersection
4 shot as street racers, onlookers take over Las Vegas intersection
4
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
5
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash
SUV crashes into northwest Las Vegas home
SUV crashes into northwest Las Vegas home
Man dies after crashing vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Man dies after crashing vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
‘Restore, maintain, celebrate’: Huntridge Theater sign, marquee relit
‘Restore, maintain, celebrate’: Huntridge Theater sign, marquee relit
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas
Bicyclist injured in a collision with NHP patrol car
Bicyclist injured in a collision with NHP patrol car