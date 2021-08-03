Parking at Miracle Mile Shops no longer free

Visitors cross Las Vegas Boulevard toward Miracle Mile Shops on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Parking at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood is no longer free, officials announced Monday.

Visitors who self-park in the garage will be charged $12 for one to four hours and $15 for four to 24 hours. It will remain free to park for one hour or less, according to Miracle Mile’s website. It’s the first time Miracle Mile has ever charged for parking,officials said.

During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, many Strip resorts and casinos shifted to free parking. Last spring, most properties brought back paid self-parking as Las Vegas began its recovery from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Without much free parking nearby, many visitors looking for complimentary parking turned to the Miracle Mile Shops.

“Convenience and ease of access to the Miracle Mile Shops parking garage has remained our top priority, and we have continued to monitor how the current uptick of visitors and the return of paid parking to surrounding properties has impacted our parking garage capacity,” a statement from Miracle Mile Shops read. “In an effort to ensure parking is easily accessible and reserved for resort guests, we have made the decision to move to paid parking.”

The Miracle Mile Shops was one of several properties to offer free self-parking on the Strip. Casino Royale, Circus Circus, Encore, Palazzo, The Strat, Treasure Island, Tropicana, The Venetian and Wynn are among Strip properties to continue offering complimentary self-parking.

