Police investigate gun discharge at the Cosmopolitan
Las Vegas police were investigating a report of a gun being accidentally discharged by an individual at the Cosmopolitan resort on the Las Vegas Strip early Wednesday.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon confirmed officers were called to the Cosmopolitan, 2708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at 5:34 a.m.
“Security called to report what appeared to be an accidental discharge at the Cosmo,” Gordon said. “There were no reported injuries and no indication that anyone was struck.”
Police were still investigating the matter as of 7 a.m. No further information was immediately available.
