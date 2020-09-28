76°F
The Strip

Police presence closes part of Las Vegas Boulevard on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2020 - 12:18 am
 

A heavy police presence is blocking northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Linq Promenade late Sunday.

Traffic cameras from the Regional Transportation Commission show at least five patrol cars lined up along Las Vegas Boulevard, just south of the Flamingo, around midnight.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

