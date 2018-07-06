Power restored after outage at two Las Vegas Strip resorts

The outage affected Flamingo and The Cromwell, two adjacent properties on the Strip, according to parent company Caesars Entertainment Corp.

The Cromwell hotel-casino is seen on Tuesday, June 17, 2014. C (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Flamingo hotel-casino at 3555 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Power has been restored to two Las Vegas Strip resorts after an outage Thursday afternoon.

The outage affected Flamingo and The Cromwell, two adjacent properties on the Strip, according to parent company Caesars Entertainment Corp.

There were no reported injuries, and NV Energy was investigating the outage’s cause, spokeswoman Adrienne Prather-Marcos said in an emailed statement just before 6 p.m.

A call to NV Energy for comment was not immediately returned Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.