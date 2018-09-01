Smoke causes heavy emergency response at Las Vegas Strip casino

New York New York Casino's smaller version of the Statue of Liberty stands on the Strip Wednesday night, June 29, 2011, as traffic goes by. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke coming from a mechanical room at a Strip resort prompted a heavy emergency response Saturday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to smoke alarms about 10:20 a.m. inside a mezzanine-level mechanical room at New York-New York, 3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South. When firefighters entered the room, they found smoke coming from hydraulic oil spilling onto a hot elevator motor, the department said.

No one was injured during the incident.

The “severe” response included at least four engines, two trucks, four rescues, one squad and two battalion chiefs, the department said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.