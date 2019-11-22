The Mirage defied the odds, celebrates its 30th birthday

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon 30 years ago, The Mirage opened its doors, cementing the future of the Las Vegas Strip.

The MIrage is shown on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night, Nov. 18, 2009. The Mirage, once considered the Strip's most luxurious hotel-casino, turns 30 years old on Nov. 22, 2019. (Jason Bean / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With a published price tag of $630 million, of which $565 million was financed by risky junk bonds, the Mirage had to produce an unheard of $1 million dollars a day just to service the debt. The venture proved prophetic as the Mirage would exceed expectations and revolutionize the Las Vegas Strip. The Mirage, pictured on opening day, November 22, 1989, ended a cautious decade and silenced fears that the spread of gambling establishments outside of Nevada would doom Las Vegas. (Wayne Kodey / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Within 30 minutes of its opening to the general public an estimated 40,000 visitors entered the $630 million Mirage Hotel and Casino. The opening on November 22, 1989 celebrated the first new major hotel-casino on the strip in over a decade. The 3,044-room Mirage boosted confidence in a future that would soon see the opening of The Mirage’s fellow mega-resorts Excalibur, Luxor, and the new MGM. (Jeff Scheid / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The tropical-themed Mirage opened in November 1989 with the ultimate roadside attraction in a volcanic island that would erupt every 15 minutes. In addition to the waterfalls, giant aquariums, and white tigers found inside, architect Joel Bergman expanded the entertainment experience to the hotels exterior with a theatrical performance that would influence future spectacles at the Treasure Island and the Bellagio. (Wayne Kodey / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two orders of room service chicken wings arrive at room within 20 minutes of placing order on opening day at Mirage Hotel. (Wayne Kodey / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dual people mover tracks bring visitors into the Mirage on November 22, 1989. (Wayne Kodey / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mirage on opening night on November 22, 1989. (Wayne Kodey / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

White tigers in repose on their throne in their own habitat at The Mirage. (Wayne Kodey / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gourmet restaurant at The Mirage. (Wayne Kodey / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A visitor admires a stuffed tiger in gift shop at the Mirage on Nov. 22, 1989. (Wayne Kodey / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thousands waited that morning for the newest resort on the Strip in more than 15 years to open. An estimated 750,000 people visited the property the first weekend.

Built at a cost of $620 million, analysts said the property needed $1 million in revenue a day to cover costs.

The Mirage helped boost the Las Vegas economy following a decade of being stagnant.

The Mirage exceeded analysts’ expectations and became a blueprint for other properties in the resort corridor.