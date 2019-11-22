The Mirage defied the odds, celebrates its 30th birthday
On a sunny Wednesday afternoon 30 years ago, The Mirage opened its doors, cementing the future of the Las Vegas Strip.
Thousands waited that morning for the newest resort on the Strip in more than 15 years to open. An estimated 750,000 people visited the property the first weekend.
Built at a cost of $620 million, analysts said the property needed $1 million in revenue a day to cover costs.
The Mirage helped boost the Las Vegas economy following a decade of being stagnant.
The Mirage exceeded analysts’ expectations and became a blueprint for other properties in the resort corridor.