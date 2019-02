Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a bus on Krueger Drive behind The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said a female pedestrian was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a bus near the Las Vegas Strip.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Krueger Drive between a Venetian parking garage and the Sands Expo Convention Center.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett said she died shortly after 7 a.m.

Metro’s fatal detail is investigating.

36.120187, -115.168105