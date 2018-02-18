Woman dies after vehicle strikes her near Las Vegas sign

A woman died after a vehicle backed up and struck her near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign late Sunday night, police said.

Las Vegas Boulevard South is closed in both directions while officers investigate the incident near Russell Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mike Bechler said.

A man and a woman argued inside of a vehicle, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said. At some point, he said, the woman got out of the vehicle, and the vehicle backed up and hit her.

She died at University Medical Center, McGrath said.

Homicide detectives were assisting the Police Department’s fatal traffic team with the investigation because there was a question regarding ntent, McGrath said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity, as well as determine her cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

