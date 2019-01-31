Worker falls from balloon display at Paris Las Vegas

Clark County firefighters rescued a man Thursday afternoon after he fell from the large balloon-shaped sign at Paris Las Vegas.

An electrical contractor suffered “several injuries” and was transported to an area hospital, Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell said in a release Thursday afternoon. The man was not critically injured and was in stable condition, he said.

The Fire Department responded to the hotel at 12:42 p.m. Thursday after the fall was reported. The man was working on lighting inside the balloon on top of the marquee, Caesars Entertainment Corp. spokeswoman Adrienne Prather-Marcos said.

It wasn’t clear where the man landed, Cassell said.

