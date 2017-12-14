Wynn Resorts buying former site of New Frontier on Las Vegas Strip

In a major step forward for the struggling north Strip, Wynn Resorts has announced it reached an agreement to buy the empty lot on Las Vegas Boulevard where the New Frontier once stood.

The site of the Alon hotel-casino project, on the former site of the New Frontier, is shown in the foreground on the northwest corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Fashion Show Drive on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. The Encore hotel-casino, which is across the boulevard from the site, is shown in the background. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A for sale sign is seen at the site of the never-built Alon hotel-casino project, on the former site of the New Frontier, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fashion Show Drive in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

The site of the Alon hotel-casino project, on the former site of the New Frontier, is shown on the northwest corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Fashion Show Drive on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. The Trump Hotel is shown in the background. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The site of the Alon hotel-casino project, on the former site of the New Frontier, is shown in the foreground on the northwest corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Fashion Show Drive on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. The Encore hotel-casino, which is across the boulevard from the site, is shown in the background. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The site of the Alon hotel-casino project, on the former site of the New Frontier, is shown in the foreground on the northwest corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Fashion Show Drive on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The site of the Alon hotel-casino project, on the former site of the New Frontier, is shown on the northwest corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Fashion Show Drive on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. The Trump Hotel is shown in the background. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The site of the Alon hotel-casino project, on the former site of the New Frontier, is shown on the northwest corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Fashion Show Drive on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Alon hotel-casino project, on the former site of the New Frontier, is seen in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

The Alon hotel-casino project, on the former site of the New Frontier, is seen in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

In a major step forward for the struggling north Strip, Wynn Resorts has announced it reached an agreement to buy the empty lot on Las Vegas Boulevard where the New Frontier once stood.

Wynn will pay $336 million for the 34 acres of the former New Frontier as well as 4 additional acres connected to the site, the company said in a statement late Wednesday night. The casino operator declined to say how it will develop the property.

“The future development of the land will further change tourist visitation patterns in Las Vegas drawing more visitors to the north end of Las Vegas Blvd,” Wynn said.

The purchase is the latest shot in the arm for the beleaguered North Strip. New investors have stepped in this year to buy the mothballed Fontainebleau and struggling SLS Las Vegas while Genting Group has reignited construction of its World Resorts Las Vegas.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

3120 Las Vegas Boulevard South, LAs Vegas, NV