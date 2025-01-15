39°F
The Strip

‘Year of the Snake’ display slithers into Bellagio gardens — PHOTOS

Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kassia Ralston of Australia takes a photo of her mother Pippa Ralston as her son William Whithe ...
Kassia Ralston of Australia takes a photo of her mother Pippa Ralston as her son William Whithead, 14 months, looks on during the Year of the Snake display celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seema Maithel of Santa Ana, Calif., takes in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year a ...
Seema Maithel of Santa Ana, Calif., takes in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lana Alix of Las Vegas takes in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Co ...
Lana Alix of Las Vegas takes in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Bota ...
Guests take in the Year of the Snake celebrating Lunar New Year at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2025 - 9:21 pm
 

The Las Vegas Strip now has its own “House of Slytherin.” But only for a short time.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its celebration of the Lunar New Year, which begins Jan. 29.

2025 is the “Year of the Snake” in the Chinese zodiac, and visitors are flocking to the famous gardens to take a whiff of the colorful floral displays.

The Chinese zodiac is a 12-year cycle with a different animal for each year. The “Year of the Snake” follows the “Year of the Dragon.”

The snake is a symbol of spirituality, reproduction and longevity in China but may also represent evil and danger.

While they can give people a feeling of terror, snakes were considered a guardian of the home in ancient Chinese culture and harming them would bring bad luck, said Wang Juan, a folklore expert at Peking University.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

