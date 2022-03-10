51°F
Trader Joe’s crispy chicken salad item recalled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2022 - 3:57 pm
 
(FDA)
(FDA)

A chicken salad sold by a popular specialty grocer has been recalled over concerns of possible plastic pieces in the salad dressing.

Trader Joe’s crunchy slaw with chicken, crispy noodles and peanut dressing has been recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Consumers should not eat the product and should dispose of it or return to Trader Joe’s.

Involved products have a use by date of March 9, 10, 11 or 12 on the label.

A public health alert for a ready-to-eat chicken salad product containing a Food and Drug Administration-regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer due to concerns that the salad dressing may contain hard plastic. Consumers should not consume the salad.

The products bear establishment number “P-6247” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS inspected establishment received notification from their salad dressing supplier that the salad dressing, which is regulated by FDA, may contain hard plastic.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Officials are concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Pacific time) Monday through Friday.

