Traffic crash claims fourth person in a day in Las Vegas Valley

A fourth person died in a traffic accident in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday evening.

About 5:45 p.m., the driver of a sedan was exiting a driveway on Hualapai Way just north of Flamingo Road when the driver of a northbound SUV northbound on Hualapai collided with the sedan, causing the SUV to roll over, said Lt. Charles Jenkins of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center. The driver of the SUV died from their injuries while the driver of the sedan suffered critical injuries.

No other details were available.

Earlier collisions killed a motorcyclist about 6 a.m. in the central valley, a female pedestrian was killed when she was hit by a semitruck in North Las Vegas and an elderly pedestrian crossing outside of a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle at West Desert Inn and South Fort Apache roads and later died.

