Traffic likely to see delays after signal taken out at Sinatra, Davis

Early Monday morning motorists just west of the Las Vegas Strip will likely experience delays because of a suspected impaired driving incident.

A vehicle with two occupants struck a traffic light control box, disabling all lights and signals at Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. drives, just west of The Mirage, said Metro Lt. David Gordon in a text.

The incident occurred at 1:23 a.m. and repair of the signals is expected to take several hours, Gordon said.

The motorists were not injured, but impairment was suspected and the driver was arrested on unspecified charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

