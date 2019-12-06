Traffic stop leads to brief pursuit, collision with pole

A motorist fled from police, then crashed their vehicle into a light pole near Cheyenne Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard early Friday.

A male suspect was taken into custody following a police pursuit in Las Vegas Friday morning. Police said the suspect crashed their vehicle into a light pole near Cheyenne Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard. (Glenn Puit/Review-Journal.)

A motorist fled from police, then crashed their vehicle into a light pole near Cheyenne Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard early Friday.

Metropolitan police Lt. Ken Nogle said officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop for minor traffic violations at Martin Luther King and Washington Avenue at 4:55 a.m.

“The officers exited their vehicle and made verbal contact with the driver of the vehicle they stopped,” Nogle said. “At some point the driver accelerated the vehicle and fled.”

Officers started what turned out to be a “a very brief pursuit.” Officers lost track of the vehicle.

“They discovered the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Revere and Brooks,” Noble said. “They arrived and took the driver into custody without further incident.”

The car struck a large light pole in the 800 block of West Brooks Avenue at Revere Street. The car was a sedan-type vehicle with severe damage. A man was observed in hancuffs at the scene. The motorist was taken from the scene in an ambulance. Police said it did not appear he was seriously injured.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.