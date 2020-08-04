2 juveniles die when struck by suspected impaired driver, police say

Las Vegas police say two juvenile pedestrians struck by a vehicle Monday night have died, and impairment is suspected on behalf of the motorist in the crash.

An SUV struck two pedestrians near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue about 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Two pedestrians died, one at the scene and another at a hospital. (LVMPD Traffic Bureau via Facebook)

Police said Monday night, initially, that two pedestrians were struck as they crossed Maryland Parkway at Katie Avenue, and that one of the pedestrians had died. Further details about the victims or the motorist involved in the crash were not released.

On Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Police Traffic Bureau posted on its Facebook page that both victims had died, and both were juveniles.

“A horrific and 100% preventable fatal crash took the lives of two pedestrians at Maryland Parkway/Katie,” the police Traffic Bureau wrote. “Both juveniles were crossing the street when a suspected impaired driver plowed into them while they were in the crosswalk.”

Police initially said the driver in the case was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Further information had not been released as of Tuesday morning on whether they were arrested.

