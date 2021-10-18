215 Beltway by airport connector reopens after homicide investigation

No details on the homicide investigation were immediately available.

The eastbound 215 Beltway is closed from State Route 171 to Warm Springs for police activity. (RTC)

Police activity closes 215 Beltway near airport connector. (RTC)

Eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway east of the McCarran International Airport connector reopened Monday morning after being closed for several hours as Las Vegas police investigated a homicide.

#TrafficAlert Eastbound 215 closed from State Route 171 (Airport Connector) to Warm Springs for police activity. The closure will be in place for several hours. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 18, 2021

The closure from State Route 171 to Warm Springs Boulevard caused traffic delays in the area, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

