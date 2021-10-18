57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Traffic

215 Beltway by airport connector reopens after homicide investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2021 - 5:29 am
 
Updated October 18, 2021 - 8:34 am
The eastbound 215 Beltway is closed from State Route 171 to Warm Springs for police activity. (RTC)
The eastbound 215 Beltway is closed from State Route 171 to Warm Springs for police activity. (RTC)
Police activity closes 215 Beltway near airport connector. (RTC)
Police activity closes 215 Beltway near airport connector. (RTC)

Eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway east of the McCarran International Airport connector reopened Monday morning after being closed for several hours as Las Vegas police investigated a homicide.

The closure from State Route 171 to Warm Springs Boulevard caused traffic delays in the area, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

No details on the homicide investigation were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
2
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders
3
After years of hope, future of north Strip still in flux
After years of hope, future of north Strip still in flux
4
LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate
LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate
5
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST