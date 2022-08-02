East Las Vegas thoroughfare reopens after critical-injury crash

A motorist was critically injured early Tuesday in a suspected DUI crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said the driver of a 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca was fleeing a crash near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road at 5:24 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle on Washington. The car left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant, then a wall on the edge of a city of Las Vegas park.

Police said the driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said the driver showed signs of impairment and was booked in absentia at the hospital on suspicion of DUI. Police identified the man as Kevin Galan, 31, of Las Vegas.

Washington was closed for hours in both directions between Mojave Road and Pecos. The roadway was reopened nearly seven hours after the crash.

