EDC festivalgoers to mix with Monday rush hour traffic

Traffic to get into day one of EDC is seen on Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As the Electric Daisy Carnival festivities wind down early Monday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the party will be just beginning on area freeways.

With over 170,000 people expected to attend EDC on closing night, those festivalgoers will mix with the usual Monday morning rush hour traffic, creating congestion that is anything but electric.

Interstate 15 southbound should see the brunt of the traffic, along with U.S. Highway 95 near downtown. The Nevada Department of Transportation projects the worst of the projections will be between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday, as event attendees return to the resort corridor, head home locally or travel out of town to their origin state.

Looking to alleviate as much of the traffic congestion as possible, NDOT has suspended work on major road projects on I-15 and U.S. 95 until Monday evening. That includes the I-15/Tropicana Avenue, I-15 north widening and the U.S. 95/Charleston project.

If your commute includes I-15, U.S. 95 or Las Vegas Boulevard, motorists should leave extra time to get to their destination or seek an alternative route, when possible.

