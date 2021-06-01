76°F
Traffic

Four-vehicle crash leaves one child in critical condition

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2021 - 6:28 am
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police say a four-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas injured four children and an adult Monday night, including one youth who was listed in critical condition at a Las Vegas Valley hospital.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said at 9:46 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard for the multi-vehicle crash.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a gray newer Nissan sedan was traveling southbound on Decatur approaching Cheyenne and a green Dodge sport utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne approaching Decatur,” Cuevas said. “The Nissan and Dodge collided in the intersection and then drifted into an Acura sport utility vehicle and a Volkswagen sedan.”

Police did not immediately provide information as to what vehicles the children were in or the age and gender of the child who was critically injured. The youth was hospitalized at University Medical Center. The four other people injured in the crash were also taken to UMC for treatment.

Cuevas said police are still investigating but the drivers involved remained and the scene and were cooperative with police.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

