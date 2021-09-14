Las Vegas Strip traffic affected by water line leak

A water line leak shut down traffic on a portion of the Las Vegas Strip for more than two hours early Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 1:42. a.m. an “air vac” device that is connected to a water line broke, causing a water leak. The leak, in turn, forced the closure of northbound and southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard South at Spring Mountain Road.

“It is unclear at this time what caused the air vac to break,” Gordon said.

An air vacuum regulates air into and out of a pipeline. Repair workers from the Las Vegas Valley Water District shut off the water to make repairs. By 4:15 a.m. the roadways were reopened.

