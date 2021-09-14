77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Traffic

Las Vegas Strip traffic affected by water line leak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2021 - 6:29 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A water line leak shut down traffic on a portion of the Las Vegas Strip for more than two hours early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 1:42. a.m. an “air vac” device that is connected to a water line broke, causing a water leak. The leak, in turn, forced the closure of northbound and southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard South at Spring Mountain Road.

“It is unclear at this time what caused the air vac to break,” Gordon said.

An air vacuum regulates air into and out of a pipeline. Repair workers from the Las Vegas Valley Water District shut off the water to make repairs. By 4:15 a.m. the roadways were reopened.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
2
Voices of the unvaccinated: Nevadans explain decisions to shun shots
Voices of the unvaccinated: Nevadans explain decisions to shun shots
3
Unlikely developer building $500M mixed-use project in Las Vegas
Unlikely developer building $500M mixed-use project in Las Vegas
4
Former Golden Knights rinkside reporter gets new job
Former Golden Knights rinkside reporter gets new job
5
Work continues to put out fire at Republic Services facility
Work continues to put out fire at Republic Services facility
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Southbound Interstate 15 traffic builds at mile marker 5 north of Primm on Monday, Sept. 6, 202 ...
Labor Day traffic clogs I-15 at California-Nevada border
By / RJ

The traffic nightmare on southbound I-15 is a rite of passage for motorists on holiday weekends leaving Las Vegas. But this year’s backup seems tame in comparison to last year and recent summer weekends.