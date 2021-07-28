Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police closed a busy thoroughfare in the central Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday morning to investigate a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

A fatal motorcycle crash is investigated Wednesday, July 28, 2021, near South Rainbow Boulevard and Laredo Street in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The north and southbound lanes of Rainbow Boulevard were closed at West Tara Avenue near Sahara Avenue after the 9:37 a.m. crash. A car with significant front-end damage and a wrecked motorcycle were observed at the scene.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bret Ficklin said a man was driving the motorcycle southbound on Rainbow “at a high rate of speed” when he collided with a black sedan. The driver of the sedan was making a left turn from the northbound turn lane of Rainbow onto Tara at time.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ficklin said Rainbow was expected to be closed in the area for roughly three hours as detectives investigated.

Further information was not immediately available.

